Local & Community
Palm Springs Appoints James “Jim” Vanderpool as New Interim City Manager
The Palm Springs City Council has appointed former Anaheim City Manager James “Jim” Vanderpool to serve as interim city manager.
This announcement comes after the upcoming retirement of current city manager Scott Stiles was made known.
Vanderpool begins Thursday, Oct. 22, allowing him to work alongside Stiles before his retirement takes effect Nov. 1.
The city is also beginning its search for a permanent city manager.
Vanderpool brings more than 30 years of municipal government experience. He served as Anaheim’s city manager from Sept. 2020 to Feb. 2026 and previously spent eight years as city manager of Buena Park.
While in Anaheim, Vanderpool oversaw a municipal organization with about 3,000 employees and a $2 billion annual budget. He also helped oversee public safety staffing, infrastructure projects and economic development initiatives.
Vanderpool resigned from his Anaheim position earlier this year following a disagreement with the mayor over leadership direction and an FPPC complaint.
With that said, Mayor Naomi Soto said, "The Palm Springs City Council carefully considered Jim's extensive qualifications, professional experience, and the circumstances surrounding his Anaheim resignation. We believe his decades of municipal leadership, experience managing complex city operations, and understanding of tourism-driven economies make him well qualified to serve Palm Springs at this moment."
In Palm Springs, Vanderpool will oversee daily city operations and work with the City Council on priorities including public safety, housing, economic development and major infrastructure projects. Those projects include renovations to the Palm Springs Public Library, expansion and modernization of the Convention Center, and long-term improvements at Palm Springs International Airport.
“I am honored by the confidence the Palm Springs City Council has placed in me and excited for the opportunity to serve such an exceptional, welcoming, and diverse community,” said Vanderpool.
Vanderpool holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration from Purdue University and an MBA from the University of Phoenix.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 21, 2026
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