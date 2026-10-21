Local & Community
Palm Springs to Host Grand Opening of $5.1M Demuth Park Pickleball Complex
PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs will celebrate the grand opening of
a $5.1 million pickleball complex at Demuth Park today, with a ribbon-cutting
ceremony, music and demonstrations, city officials said.
The grand opening will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 4365 E. Mesquite Ave.
The event will feature refreshments, giveaways, prizes and
opportunities for visitors to play pickleball.
The new complex features 22 pickleball courts, seating areas,
planters, drinking fountains, lighting and shade structures, expanding
recreational opportunities at Demuth Park.
The courts are scheduled to be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with
one-hour reservations available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Funding for the project was provided in part by Measure J, a voter-
approved sales tax measure supporting city services and infrastructure
improvements.
``The Demuth Park pickleball complex gives residents and visitors a
beautiful place to be active and connect with friends and neighbors,'' Mayor
Naomi Soto said in a statement.
Soto said the complex is part of a series of investments in Demuth
Park intended to improve recreational facilities and residents' quality of
life.
By: City News Service
October 21, 2026
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