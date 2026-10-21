Palm Springs to Host Grand Opening of $5.1M Demuth Park Pickleball Complex

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) - Palm Springs will celebrate the grand opening of

a $5.1 million pickleball complex at Demuth Park today, with a ribbon-cutting

ceremony, music and demonstrations, city officials said.



The grand opening will begin at 4 p.m. Wednesday at 4365 E. Mesquite Ave.



The event will feature refreshments, giveaways, prizes and

opportunities for visitors to play pickleball.



The new complex features 22 pickleball courts, seating areas,

planters, drinking fountains, lighting and shade structures, expanding

recreational opportunities at Demuth Park.



The courts are scheduled to be open daily from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m., with

one-hour reservations available from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.



Funding for the project was provided in part by Measure J, a voter-

approved sales tax measure supporting city services and infrastructure

improvements.



``The Demuth Park pickleball complex gives residents and visitors a

beautiful place to be active and connect with friends and neighbors,'' Mayor

Naomi Soto said in a statement.



Soto said the complex is part of a series of investments in Demuth

Park intended to improve recreational facilities and residents' quality of

life.