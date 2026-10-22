911 Outage Impacts Local Law Enforcement

A widespread outage is affecting emergency lines for police departments around the Coachella Valley this morning.

Three agencies - the Palm Springs Police Department, the Indio Police Department, and the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued public advisories Thursday morning.

The Palm Springs Department first reported the issue at around 2 a.m., stating it impacted T-Mobile users specifically. The Indio Police Department and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department issued their statements later in the morning at around 6:30 a.m. and said it affected callers across multiple providers.



It is unclear when phone lines will be restored. In the meantime, you can call your local department’s non-emergency line:

Palm Springs Police Department: 760-327-1441

Indio Police Department: 760-775-3730

Riverside County Sheriff’s Department: 951-776-1078

Cathedral City Police Department: 760-770-0300

Desert Hot Springs Police Department: 760-329-2904

NBC Palm Springs is reaching out to the Cathedral City Police Department and the Desert Hot Springs Police Department to learn if the outage is impacting them as well.