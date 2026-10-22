911 Service Disruptions Reported for Some AT&T and T-Mobile Users in the Coachella Valley

Some AT&T and T-Mobile customers in the Coachella Valley may have trouble reaching 911, prompting warnings from local law enforcement agencies.

Palm Springs police first flagged the issue around 2 a.m., initially reporting problems affecting T-Mobile users.

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has also warned that some cellphone users may be unable to connect to emergency services. Police in Indio and Cathedral City have issued similar alerts.

The disruption does not appear to be affecting every agency. Desert Hot Springs police say their 911 system remains operational and is continuing to accept calls.

Officials have not announced when service will be fully restored.

Anyone who cannot get through to 911 during an emergency should call their local police department's non-emergency line. Residents should check their local agency's official website or social media pages for the correct number.

If you are experiencing an emergency, keep trying to reach emergency services through an available phone or network while contacting local authorities through an alternate method.