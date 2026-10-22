Local & Community
911 Services Restored in Riverside County After Phone Outage
911 phone service has been restored across Riverside County after AT&T and T-Mobile customers experienced disruptions Thursday.
Palm Springs police first reported the issue overnight around 2 a.m., saying some T-Mobile customers were having trouble reaching 911.
The Riverside County Sheriff's Department and police departments in Cathedral City and Indio also reported service disruptions throughout the day.
Indio Police and the Riverside County Sheriff's Office later confirmed that 911 service was back up. AT&T service has also been restored.
Officials are advising T-Mobile customers who continue to experience problems to contact their local police department's non-emergency line if they need emergency assistance.
Most services are expected to be restored, but residents should use an alternate method to reach emergency responders if they cannot connect to 911.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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