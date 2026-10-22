Local & Community
Andrea Garcia Seeks Riverside County Superior Court Seat
Riverside County voters will decide this November who will fill Superior Court Judge Seat 10.
One candidate is attorney Andrea Garcia, who brings nearly 20 years of legal experience spanning immigration law, public defense and private practice.
Garcia has worked with people facing deportation and has also operated a small law firm. Since 2016, she has taught as an adjunct professor at the University of La Verne College of Law. She has also served on committees involved in drafting state legislation.
Before becoming an attorney, Garcia spent a year teaching English in Thailand, an experience she says helped shape her understanding of different cultures and perspectives.
Garcia says her experience outside the courtroom has strengthened her analytical skills and prepared her to evaluate complex legal issues. She also says she wants to build public trust in the courts and protect the independence of California's judicial system.
Garcia is running against Michelle Paradise for Seat 10 on the Riverside County Superior Court bench.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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