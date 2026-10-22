Local & Community
Coachella Highlights Economic Growth at Annual State of the City
The City of Coachella highlighted its growth and future plans during its annual State of the City and Business Awards on Thursday.
Hosted by the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce and the city, the event took place at Veterans Memorial Park. Mayor Frank Figueroa was the featured speaker, sharing updates on economic growth, future development and projects affecting the local business community.
Dr. Figueroa said the city is continuing to move forward with projects and plans for the future as Coachella approaches its 80th anniversary.
The event also recognized local business leaders for their contributions to the community, including recipients of the Business of the Year and Mayor's Award.
The Key to the City was presented to Frank Duran, president of the City Cruisers Low Rider Car Club. Duran was recognized for representing Coachella at events throughout California and in neighboring states.
Duran said he has remained in Coachella because of his deep connection to his hometown and takes pride in representing the city wherever he goes.
Attendees also enjoyed an outdoor breakfast and had the opportunity to connect with community leaders and fellow business professionals.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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