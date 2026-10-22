Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce hosts city council candidate forums ahead of November election

With the November election approaching, the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a series of City Council candidate forums to help residents learn more about the candidates seeking to represent their communities.

The Chamber is holding three virtual forums this week, featuring candidates from Indian Wells, Desert Hot Springs and Cathedral City.

The Indian Wells City Council forum was scheduled for Wednesday evening, followed by the Desert Hot Springs forum Thursday at 5 p.m. The final forum, featuring Cathedral City candidates, is scheduled for Saturday from noon to 1 p.m.

All three forums are moderated by Bob Marra, CEO of GPS Market Intel, and feature questions developed by the Chamber, its members and its legislative committee.

Brandon Marley, president of the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce, said the forums provide an opportunity for both business leaders and the broader community to hear directly from candidates.

“It's an opportunity for not just our membership but the community as a whole to be able to really hear from the candidates,” Marley said.

While the forums have a business focus, Marley said they are intended to inform voters rather than promote specific candidates. He emphasized that the events are separate from the Chamber's endorsement process.

The forums are being held online rather than in local City Council chambers. Residents can watch the events live on the Chamber's YouTube platform, with recordings available afterward for those who cannot attend.

Marley said the goal is to give residents the information they need to make informed decisions about the candidates and issues affecting their cities.

Residents can find the forums and additional information through the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce website at GCVCC.org.

With Election Day approaching, the Chamber hopes the forums will encourage greater community participation and help voters feel more informed as they head to the polls.