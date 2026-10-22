Code Pink Challenges Exclusion From Palm Springs Pride Parade, Citing Concerns Over Inclusivity

As Palm Springs prepares for its annual Pride celebration, a local grassroots feminist and anti-war organization is questioning its exclusion from the parade, arguing that the decision conflicts with the event’s message of acceptance and inclusivity.

Members of Code Pink say the organization’s application to participate in Palm Springs Pride has been rejected for the second consecutive year, prompting renewed criticism of the parade’s participation guidelines.

According to Code Pink members, Pride organizers determined that the group’s mission did not meet the event’s requirements for participation. The organization regularly holds a Thursday vigil in downtown Palm Springs to remember victims of the war in Gaza and has publicly expressed support for Palestine. Members maintain that their anti-war advocacy does not conflict with their support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Palm Springs Pride Executive Director Jasmine Sullivan Watts was contacted for comment but said she could not provide a statement on the matter. We attempted to repeatedly contact Pride board members by phone email, and visited their headquarters. We did not receive a response.

However, in a statement shared with other news outlets, Palm Springs Pride President and CEO Ron deHarte said Code Pink’s mission does not directly support the LGBTQ+ community. He also cited concerns about safety raised by Jewish and non-Jewish community members.

Code Pink members say the latest rejection follows a similar experience last year, when they were told their application had been denied because it missed the submission deadline. The dispute has raised questions about how Pride organizers determine which groups may participate and how those decisions align with the event’s stated commitment to inclusivity.

As Palm Springs Pride prepares for this year’s celebration, Code Pink members are challenging organizers to reconsider whether the decision reflects the values the event seeks to promote.