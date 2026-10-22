Local & Community
Indian Wells City Council Candidates to Take Part in Virtual Forum Tonight
Indian Wells voters will have an opportunity to hear directly from the people running for City Council during a virtual candidate forum tonight.
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the event, which begins at 5 p.m. Candidates will discuss issues facing the city, with Bob Mara of GPS Business Insider serving as moderator.
The forum will stream live on the Chamber’s YouTube channel, allowing residents to watch from anywhere.
The Chamber says it does not endorse any candidate or campaign. Instead, the forum is intended to give residents an opportunity to hear from all candidates as they consider their choices in the upcoming election.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
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