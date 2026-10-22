Indian Wells Voters Can Hear From City Council Candidates Tonight

Indian Wells residents can hear directly from the people running for their city council during a virtual candidates forum Thursday night, a chance to learn where each candidate stands before casting a ballot.

The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting the hour-long forum, which runs from 5 to 6 p.m. Candidates will discuss issues important to the Indian Wells community, with Bob Marra, CEO and publisher of GPS Business Insider, moderating.

The forum streams live on the chamber’s YouTube channel, so residents, business owners, and anyone interested can watch from anywhere. It’s free and open to the public.

The chamber says it does not support or endorse any candidate or campaign, though a separate political action committee, the Greater Coachella Valley Chamber PAC, does make endorsements on its own.



