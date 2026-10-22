Meet Elektra, the Palm Springs Animal Shelter’s Curious Office Supervisor

Elektra, a playful 15-month-old hound mix, joined NBC Palm Springs this morning with Dan Rossi of the Palm Springs Animal Shelter, and she spent most of the segment searching for the treat bag.

Elektra came to the shelter last month as a stray through Animal Control, and she has quickly become a staff favorite. She’s one of the shelter’s office dogs and has a habit of climbing right onto desks to see what everyone is working on. Staff believe she may have some pointer in her, and she has a soft, silky coat to match her big personality. She even made an appearance at Wednesday night’s Tail-A-Thon, so she’s well on her way to becoming a TV regular.

Rossi says Elektra is curious, a little mischievous and very treat motivated. She’s smart, knows basic commands and is eager to learn more, which the shelter thinks will help her settle into a new home quickly. She’s good on a leash, friendly with new people and gets along with other dogs. At her age she still has plenty of energy, so an active family that enjoys hikes and long walks would be a great fit.

Elektra isn’t the only pet waiting for a home. Heidi, a 9-year-old German shepherd, was surrendered to the shelter after living with other families. Rossi says the shelter can be especially hard on senior dogs, and Heidi is a smart girl who would do well in either an active home or a more laid-back one. Poe, a 3-year-old mixed breed, came to the shelter along with four other dogs from an unhoused individual. Despite a rough start, Rossi says Poe is a great dog. He can be selective with other dogs, though he gets along well with females.

Cat lovers can save this month too, with the shelter offering 50% off adoption fees on cats and kittens through the end of October.

Families can meet some of the shelter’s adoptable dogs this Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at PetSmart on Ramon Road in Palm Springs as part of PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week. The shelter partners with PetSmart every month to give adopters a chance to meet pets outside the shelter.

Wednesday night’s Tail-A-Thon raised $35,427 so far for the shelter, and it isn’t too late to help. Direct contributions can be made through the shelter’s donation page.



