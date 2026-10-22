National Pizza Month: Palm Desert Pizzeria Brings Community Together One Slice at a Time

Americans love pizza, eating an estimated 3 billion pies every year. With October marking National Pizza Month, one Palm Desert pizzeria is serving up more than just slices — it's bringing people together.

Black Cat Pizza chef and owner Sean Petrie has built his business around Detroit-style pizza, known for its light, focaccia-style dough, crispy cheese edges and sauce added after baking.

“Pepperoni hot honey” is among the restaurant's best sellers, combining a familiar favorite with a sweet and spicy twist.

Petrie says the restaurant served more than 13,000 pizzas over the past year, and he sees pizza as a comfort food that naturally brings people together.

When people think of pizza, Petrie says, they often picture friends and families gathered around a pie. That sense of connection is part of what makes the work meaningful to him.

“It's great to feed a community and have a community to be a part of,” Petrie said.

As National Pizza Month continues, Black Cat Pizza is inviting customers to stop by, enjoy a slice and check out the restaurant's specials.

Petrie hopes to serve 15,000 pizzas in the year ahead, continuing to grow the business one pie at a time.

Kai Beach, NBC Palm Springs.