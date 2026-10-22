Local & Community
NBC Palm Springs Mug Will Make Appearance on Seth Meyers' Desk Tonight
NBC Palm Springs is getting a little national exposure on late-night television.
The station’s mug will appear on Seth Meyers’ desk on Late Night with Seth Meyers, alongside the show’s signature mug. This won't be the first time the mug made its appearance there; the last time was last year.
The episode features guests Helen Mirren and John Turturro and is scheduled to air shortly after 12:30 a.m.
It’s always a fun moment for our station to see the mug featured on the late-night desk!
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 22, 2026
Latest Instagram Posts
The Greater Coachella Valley Chamber of Commerce is holding three city council candidate forums ahead of the November Election. Be sure to visit nbcpalmsprings.com to hear from the President of the Chamber of Commerce who breaks down what residents should know about what they can expect from these forums. #coachellavalley #elections2026 #localnews #citycouncil #candidateforum
Small mistake or a matter of transparency? What’s your take? Drop a comment below 👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #desertrecreationdistrict #localnews #nbcpalmsprings
Engineering students craft a robot that takes down a 4x4 Rubik's Cube in less than 10-seconds.
Watch a gargantuan, 5.7-mile-long train nab a world record as it disappears over the horizon!
☕️ Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Do you do yoga?
When we took a closer look at the Desert Recreation District, the numbers and details just didn’t line up. What are your thoughts on this? Drop your take in the comments👇 #therogginreport #coachellavalley #localnews #desertrecreationdistrict #nbcpalmsprings
Your face may reveal more than you think. Researchers developed AI that analyzes facial photos for clues about biological age and cancer survival. Potentially a future tool to help doctors? 🥼
Social Time with Thalia & Jerry. Giveaway: 3-4 minutes of air time on Talking with Thalia!
🧛♂️ The Count is in the Coachella Valley! Kevin Mann is back with a new Mann on the Aisle review teaser, taking a bite out of Dracula at Revolution Stage Company! 🩸🎭 Will this production leave him spellbound or thirsty for more? Stay tuned for the full review! #MannOnTheAisle #Dracula #RevolutionStageCompany #TheatreReview #CoachellaValley #NBCPalmSprings
Independent journalists and political operatives are churning out viral clips from the 2026 campaign trail. Sometimes, these clips are sorely out of context, yet they’re driving the midterms conversation. CNN’s Marshall Cohen dives into this phenomenon and speaks with a prominent clipper about the industry.