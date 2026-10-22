NBC Palm Springs Mug Will Make Appearance on Seth Meyers' Desk Tonight

NBC Palm Springs is getting a little national exposure on late-night television.

The station’s mug will appear on Seth Meyers’ desk on Late Night with Seth Meyers, alongside the show’s signature mug. This won't be the first time the mug made its appearance there; the last time was last year.

The episode features guests Helen Mirren and John Turturro and is scheduled to air shortly after 12:30 a.m.

It’s always a fun moment for our station to see the mug featured on the late-night desk!