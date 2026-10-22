The annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade returns to El Paseo this Sunday, celebrating the people, businesses, schools, nonprofits and community groups that make the Coachella Valley special.

Thousands of spectators are expected to line the street as a colorful collection of golf carts travels up and down El Paseo. The parade begins at noon, with festivities getting underway earlier at 8 a.m.

This year’s Grand Marshal is Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor Anthony Anderson, who hosts an annual golf tournament at Bighorn to raise money for charitable causes.

The parade has become a popular community tradition, bringing residents and visitors together for a day of creativity, entertainment and local pride.

Organizers are inviting the community to come out Sunday and enjoy the festivities along El Paseo.