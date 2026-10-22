'Pink on Parade' Returns to Riverside for Breast Cancer Awareness

Riverside is turning pink this weekend for the 15th annual Pink on Parade, a community event supporting people affected by breast cancer.

The event takes place Saturday, October 24, at Ryan Bonaminio Park and includes a walk up Mount Rubidoux, a vendor expo, food and beverage options, a car show and a pavilion celebrating cancer survivors.

Organized by the Riverside Community Health Foundation, Pink on Parade brings the community together to honor survivors, remember loved ones and raise awareness about cancer.

President and CEO Ninfa Delgado says the event began in 2011 to support the Pink Ribbon Place, a cancer resource center that provides services and support at no cost to the community.

Those services help people facing cancer, along with their families and caregivers, navigate treatment and access resources.

Organizers say the fundraiser also promotes cancer awareness, prevention and community support for families affected by the disease.

People can register to walk, volunteer or sponsor the event. More information is available at PinkOnParade.org.