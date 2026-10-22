PSP Begins Major Baggage System Upgrade to Handle Growing Passenger Traffic

Palm Springs International Airport has broken ground on a nearly $94 million project to replace and upgrade its outbound baggage handling system, an investment aimed at improving efficiency and accommodating future passenger growth.

The project will significantly increase the airport’s baggage processing capacity. Airport officials say the current system can handle approximately 440 bags, with the upgraded system expected to nearly triple that capacity over time.

The improvements are intended to move luggage more quickly from check-in counters through conveyor belts and baggage handling operations before it is loaded onto aircraft.

Although passengers are not currently experiencing delays, airport officials say the upgrade will help support growing operations behind the scenes.

The project will be funded through a combination of federal funding, passenger facility charges and airport-generated revenue. Approximately 71% of the funding will come from federal sources, 15% from passenger facility charges and 13.5% from airport funds, according to the airport.

Airport officials said the project will not use local taxpayer money. Revenue generated by the airport is reinvested into airport operations and infrastructure improvements.

Construction began Tuesday, and officials say they are working to minimize disruptions to travelers. Temporary structures will help maintain operations while the work is underway.

Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto voiced support for the project, describing the airport as one of the community’s greatest assets.

The baggage system upgrade is part of the airport’s efforts to accommodate continued growth while improving the travel experience for passengers.