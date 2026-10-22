Riverside County Residents to Weigh In on Sheriff’s Department Oversight

Coachella Valley residents will have a chance to weigh in on whether the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department needs additional oversight.

A committee of the Riverside County Board of Supervisors is hosting a community listening session from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Coachella Valley Water District building in Palm Desert.

The committee is exploring potential oversight options, including the possibility of creating an inspector general position, as well as the legal and financial considerations involved.

The discussions follow a county grand jury report released in June that found additional oversight of the Sheriff’s Department was warranted amid increased public concerns about in-custody deaths. Sheriff Chad Bianco has disputed those claims.

Residents who cannot attend in person will have another opportunity to participate Monday at 6 p.m., when a second listening session will be streamed online in both English and Spanish.

The sessions are intended to gather community input as county leaders consider possible changes to how the Sheriff’s Department is monitored.