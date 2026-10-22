Tucson Man, 74, Identified in Fatal Crash Near Palm Springs Aerial Tramway

Police have identified the man killed in a crash near the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway last week as 74-year-old Donald Beeson of Tucson, Arizona.

The single-vehicle crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. Friday near the parking entrance to the tramway's Valley Station.

Officers arrived and found Beeson unresponsive inside the vehicle. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Investigators are continuing to work to determine what led to the crash, including whether a medical emergency may have contributed.

The investigation remains ongoing.