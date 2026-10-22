Local & Community
Valley Locals With Specific Carriers Having Trouble Reaching 911
Some cell phone customers in the Coachella Valley are having trouble reaching 911 Thursday morning, though the problem appears tied to certain wireless carriers rather than an outage across every emergency line in the valley.
The Palm Springs Police Department first flagged the issue around 2 a.m. through its community alert system, saying it was affecting T-Mobile users. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department posted an advisory around 6:30 a.m. saying “some cellular users” may be unable to reach 911. The Indio Police Department shared its own advisory around the same time, describing a “widespread outage” affecting its 911 lines and telling anyone who needs immediate police or fire help to call 760-775-3730.
However, not every department is seeing problems. The City of Desert Hot Springs told NBC Palm Springs it is aware of reports of service disruptions for AT&T and T-Mobile customers. However, its police department’s 911 system is still working, and its dispatch center continues to receive emergency calls.
It is unclear when service will be fully restored. In the meantime, if you can’t get through to 911, you can call your local department’s non-emergency line:
Palm Springs Police Department: 760-327-1441
Indio Police Department: 760-775-3730
Riverside County Sheriff’s Department: 951-776-1078
Cathedral City Police Department: 760-770-0300
Desert Hot Springs Police Department: 760-329-2904
NBC Palm Springs is reaching out to the Cathedral City Police Department to learn whether the issue is affecting callers there as well.
UPDATED AT: October 22, 2026 at 8:49 AM
By: Harrison Bluto
October 22, 2026
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