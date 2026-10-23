17-Year-Old Arrested in Investigation Into Planned School Attack in Twentynine Palms

San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 17-year-old student following an investigation into a potential planned attack on local schools in the Morongo Basin.

The Sheriff’s Department says the investigation began Oct. 16, after a school resource officer received information about potential threats against students and staff.

Deputies later served a search warrant at the teen’s home in an unincorporated area of Twentynine Palms.

Investigators say they recovered evidence indicating the teen may have been planning an attack targeting local schools and staff.

The 17-year-old was taken into custody Friday without incident and booked into San Bernardino County Juvenile Hall.

The Sheriff’s Department says threats involving schools and the safety of students and staff are treated as a top priority.