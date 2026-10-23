Cathedral City Names First-Ever Poet Laureate Clare Chu

Cathedral City has named Clare Chu its first-ever Poet Laureate, marking a new chapter for the city's arts community.

Chu will make her first public appearance in the role during Sunday's Spooktacular event.

An author, art curator and art scholar, Chu has written 12 books and is active in Cathedral City's Perez Art District.

During her two-year volunteer term, Chu plans to lead free poetry workshops for people of all ages and work with local schools to encourage interest in poetry.

She will also bring poetry into public spaces, including parks and bus shelters, making the art form more accessible to residents throughout Cathedral City.