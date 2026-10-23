Coachella Teacher Arrested for Alleged Inappropriate Contact with Student

COACHELLA (CNS) - A 26-year-old school employee suspected of having

inappropriate contact with a student in Coachella is behind bars today.



Brittny Jaramillo of Indio was booked at Presley Detention Center in

Riverside on suspicion of digital penetration and additional sexual abuse

charges, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.



Deputies responded to a report of inappropriate contact on Oct. 8 in

the 52000 block of Frederick Street in Coachella.



The sheriff's Special Victims Unit assumed the investigation due to

the nature of the investigation and identified Jaramillo as the suspect, the

department stated. It was not immediately known how Jaramillo was revealed as

the suspect.



Investigators conducted a traffic stop Thursday in the area of Varner

Road and Adams Street in Indio, where Jaramillo was arrested without incident.



A served search warrant was executed at her residence in the 38000

block of Rancho Los Cerritos in Indio. Authorities did not reveal if any items

or information was found at her home related to the investigation.



Authorities believe there may have been additional victims and urged

anyone with information to call the sheriff's dispatch at 951-776-1099.



The investigation was ongoing.

Jaramillo remains in custody and is due for her first appearance at the Riverside Hall of Justice on Oct. 26.