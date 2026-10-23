Doctor Highlights Prostate Cancer Screening and Healthy Lifestyle Habits

Prostate cancer can develop without noticeable symptoms, making early detection an important part of men’s health.

Dr. Brandon Mancini, medical director at BAMF Health, says many prostate cancers do not cause obvious warning signs in their early stages. He encourages men to talk with their primary care physicians about screening and their individual risk factors.

Mancini says men with multiple family members who have had prostate cancer or other cancers, or those with known genetic risk factors, may need to discuss screening as early as age 40. The appropriate starting age can vary depending on a person's risk, so he recommends making that decision with a doctor.

One common screening tool is a prostate-specific antigen, or PSA, blood test. However, elevated PSA levels can have causes other than prostate cancer, meaning additional evaluation may be needed.

Mancini also emphasizes lifestyle habits that support overall health, including eating mostly whole foods, fruits, vegetables and whole grains while limiting saturated fat and highly processed foods.

Managing chronic stress is another consideration. Mancini says prolonged stress can affect immune function and increase inflammation, which are associated with several chronic health concerns.

He also recommends aiming for seven to nine hours of quality sleep each night. Adequate sleep supports hormone regulation, metabolism and immune function.

Mancini encourages men to take a proactive approach to their health by discussing screening options with their doctors and building healthy habits into their daily routines.