Local & Community
In-Person Voting for General Election Begins Saturday in Riverside County
RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside County residents who wish to cast their
ballots in-person, rather than by mail, will have an opportunity starting
Saturday, when the Office of the Registrar of Voters opens 21 vote centers in
various locations.
The centers, which can be found at voteinfo.net, provide Dominion
touchscreen electronic voting machines that registered voters can use in lieu
of filling out paper vote-by-mail ballots. Voters may also ``opt to mark a
paper ballot and then cast it into a ballot box,'' bypassing the machines
altogether, according to the Office of the Registrar of Voters.
The agency stated that in addition to the 21 centers opening to the
public this weekend, another 131 will be in operation on Oct. 31.
Since the start of October, more than 100 ``secure drop box''
locations where voters can leave their ballots for pickup by registrar staff,
rather than mailing them, have been available, according to agency.
Ballots must be received or postmarked no later than Tuesday, Nov. 3,
in order to be counted, according to the California Secretary of State's
Office.
There are 1.43 million registered voters in the county. According to
the registrar, the participation rate in the June primary was 38%.
By: City News Service
October 23, 2026
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