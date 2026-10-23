Inside the Shag House: Palm Springs Mid-Century Style Reimagined

Palm Springs is famous for its mid-century modern architecture, but one home takes retro style to a whole new level.

On this edition of Home Stories with Kai Beech, we step inside the Shag House, where mid-century history meets bold color, retro design and artistic imagination.

Visitors travel from around the world to experience the home’s take on 1950s style reimagined for 2026. The property is a four-bedroom, three-bath Alexander home spanning about 2,200 square feet. Built by the Alexander Company in the 1950s, it reflects an iconic era of Palm Springs architecture.

Scott Palermo and James Sanek of Harcourts Luxury Real Estate and Auctions help tell the story of the home’s transformation. The goal was to preserve its mid-century roots while reimagining the space for modern living.

Renowned artist Shag brought that vision to life, personally designing the furniture, walls, ceilings and other details throughout the home. The result is a colorful, immersive space that turns the entire property into a work of art.

The artistic theme continues outdoors, where a tropical, tiki-inspired pool area blends vibrant colors with mid-century style.

More than just a home, the Shag House is a one-of-a-kind Palm Springs property that combines architectural history with bold artistic expression.