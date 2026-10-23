Local & Community
Meet Dunbar: Full of Love and Still Waiting
It’s Fido Friday, and this week community contributor Jen Agnew introduces us to Dunbar, a six-year-old who has been at the Coachella Valley Animal Campus since March. Jen thinks he might be even older than his records show, but that’s no reason for him to spend his days in a kennel.
The two headed out for a simple afternoon, a chance for Dunbar to stretch his legs and just be a dog. He’s great on leash, rides beautifully in the car, and is as gentle and friendly as they come.
“The hardest part is taking him back, knowing he’s still waiting for someone to choose him,” Jen said. “Fido lets dogs like Dunbar feel love beyond those shelter walls. Even one afternoon makes a difference. Please take a dog out, share their story. They have so much love left to give and nobody to give it to.”
If you’re interested in giving Dunbar a good life in his later years, contact the Coachella Valley Animal Campus and reference ID number A-1905766.
To become a FIDO walker and take a dog out for the day, email Pam Solek at pam.solek@gmail.com or find her on the Nextdoor app.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
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