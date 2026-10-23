Local & Community
Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade Returns Sunday on El Paseo
The annual Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade returns to El Paseo this Sunday, celebrating the people and organizations that help make the Coachella Valley a special place.
The event recognizes local residents, businesses, schools, nonprofits and community groups.
Festivities begin at 8 a.m., with thousands of people expected to line the sidewalks before the parade gets underway at noon.
This year’s grand marshal is actor Anthony Anderson, who has received Emmy and Golden Globe nominations.
Anderson also hosts an annual golf tournament at BIGHORN Golf Club, raising money for charitable causes.
The parade brings the community together for a celebration of local pride, creativity and the organizations that help shape the Coachella Valley.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 23, 2026
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