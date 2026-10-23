Local & Community
Palm Springs interim city manager responds to allegations of homophobic rhetoric and harassment
The appointment of Palm Springs' new interim city manager, Jim Vanderpool, has prompted criticism online from members of the LGBTQ+ community over allegations that he supported or participated in homophobic rhetoric.
The concerns surfaced earlier this week in a Facebook group, where members expressed frustration over Vanderpool's hiring. One individual also addressed Palm Springs Mayor Naomi Soto, saying they would actively vote against her because of her support for the appointment.
Vanderpool spoke with NBC Palm Springs and disputed the allegations, saying the complaint had been taken out of context.
Reading from the complaint, Vanderpool said the allegations described him as being present when comments were made by a mayor but did not establish that he participated in them.
“The complaint really talks about me being present when these comments were being made by the mayor, but that I was not participating in them or party to them,” Vanderpool says.
Vanderpool also says his departure from the city of Anaheim was planned and that he had intended to retire in December.
He says he believes Palm Springs City Council members conducted their due diligence before hiring him.
NBC Palm Springs reached out to the city of Anaheim for comment and received statements from two Anaheim City Council members praising Vanderpool's professional conduct and experience.
Council member Natalie Meeks described Vanderpool as dedicated and said he operated with the highest ethical standards.
Council member Norma Kurtz also praised his ethics and said Palm Springs was fortunate to have his experience.
Vanderpool said he and his husband have visited Palm Springs multiple times a year for nearly two decades. He said he looks forward to becoming part of the community in his new role.
The controversy comes as residents and members of the LGBTQ+ community raise questions about the circumstances surrounding his appointment. Vanderpool maintains that his involvement in the allegations has been misinterpreted.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 23, 2026
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