Local & Community
Palm Springs Unified Highlights School Bus Safety During Awareness Week
As National School Bus Safety Awareness Week comes to a close, Palm Springs Unified School District is highlighting the precautions transportation staff take to keep students safe on the road.
Safety manager Amanda Hicks says every ride begins with a thorough inspection. Drivers check tires, lights, lettering and air brakes, making sure equipment is working properly and looking for potential air leaks.
District transportation officials say student safety also begins before children board the bus. Parents are encouraged to walk with their children to their assigned bus stops and make sure the route is safe.
Students should stay at least 12 feet away from a moving school bus. Once onboard, they are reminded to remain seated, face forward and wear their seatbelts.
The district is also using updated technology to help drivers navigate routes and track student pickups. Drivers can access route directions and student lists on tablets, allowing them to scan students as they board and helping ensure no child is overlooked.
Transportation staff say the combination of regular inspections, safe habits and improved technology helps give parents and school employees greater confidence that students are getting to school safely.
Maria Noble-Valdez reported for NBC Palm Springs.
By: Maria Noble Valdez
October 23, 2026
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