Local & Community
21 Vote Centers Open Across Riverside County Ahead of November 3 General Election
Registered voters in Riverside County can now cast their ballots in person ahead of the November 3 general election, with 21 vote centers opening across the county.
The centers offer voters an alternative to voting by mail. Voters can use touchscreen electronic voting machines or choose to mark a paper ballot and deposit it directly into a ballot box. Another 131 vote centers are scheduled to open October 31, bringing the countywide total to 152.
Most locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Voters can find a list of locations, operating hours and additional election information through the Riverside County Registrar of Voters website at voteinfo.net.
More than 100 secure ballot drop boxes have also been available throughout Riverside County since the beginning of October, allowing voters to return completed vote-by-mail ballots without using the postal service.
According to the California Secretary of State's Office, ballots must be received or postmarked by November 3 to be counted. Riverside County has approximately 1.43 million registered voters. Turnout in the June primary election was 38%, according to the county Registrar of Voters.
By: Alondra Campos
October 24, 2026
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