Cathedral City Shooting Under Investigation After Man Wounded

Cathedral City police are investigating a shooting that left a 42-year-old man wounded Friday afternoon.

Police say the shooting happened in the 38,000 block of Chuperosa Lane, where investigators believe the victim was inside a vehicle when he was shot by an unknown suspect.

A passenger drove the victim to Eisenhower Medical Center in Rancho Mirage for treatment.

During the investigation, police detained multiple people at a residence. However, authorities say no charges have been sought at this time.

Police have not released information about a suspect, and the circumstances surrounding the shooting remain under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300.

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