Protests Erupt Across France as Demonstrators Clash With Police

Tensions are escalating across France as large crowds of protesters take to the streets, with demonstrations turning violent in some areas as police deploy tear gas and water cannons to disperse crowds.

The protests were largely peaceful earlier in the day before clashes erupted later on, creating increasingly chaotic scenes in the French capital.

Demonstrations are also taking place in Marseille and Lyon, France’s second- and third-largest cities, respectively. The protests are being fueled by a range of concerns, including the rising cost of living and growing dissatisfaction with the country’s education system.

The demonstrations are unfolding as tens of thousands of American football fans arrive in Paris for what has been described as the first-ever NFL game in the French capital. The convergence of widespread protests and a major international sporting event has drawn attention to the unrest as demonstrators continue to voice concerns over economic and public-service issues.