Ranch House Bar and Grill Celebrates Grand Opening in Indio

Ranch House Bar and Grill is celebrating its arrival in Indio following a ribbon-cutting ceremony and grand opening celebration attended by owners, operators and city officials.

The six-acre property features indoor and outdoor dining, landscaped gardens, a waterfall and dedicated spaces for private events.

The restaurant is designed to offer guests a dining experience surrounded by desert scenery, reflecting the character of the Coachella Valley.

City officials welcomed the new business, highlighting the importance of continued investment in Indio and the local economy.

Ranch House Bar and Grill is located at 80-400 Highway 111 in Indio. The restaurant's official opening is scheduled for Saturday.