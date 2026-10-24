Local & Community
Shelter From The Storm Opens New Community Services Center in Cathedral City
A Coachella Valley nonprofit dedicated to helping survivors of domestic violence is marking a new milestone with the opening of a new Community Services Center in Cathedral City.
Shelter From The Storm, Inc., which has served the region since 1988, is opening the center on Perez Road to provide survivors and their families with a welcoming space to access support and essential resources.
The new facility will connect individuals with services including counseling, case management and advocacy as they work toward safety, healing and independence.
The organization also operates what it identifies as the Coachella Valley’s only domestic violence emergency safe-haven shelter, along with a 24-hour crisis hotline and other supportive programs.
The opening comes during Domestic Violence Awareness Month, which highlights the importance of raising awareness and ensuring survivors have access to resources and support. For more than 38 years, Shelter From The Storm has worked to help individuals and families affected by domestic violence throughout the Coachella Valley.
The nonprofit says its new center reflects its continued commitment to creating a supportive environment where survivors can find the assistance they need to move forward.
By: Alondra Campos
October 24, 2026
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