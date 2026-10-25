62nd Annual Golf Cart Parade Rolls Down El Paseo in Palm Desert

A colorful Coachella Valley tradition returned to Palm Desert today as the 62nd annual Golf Cart Parade rolled down El Paseo, bringing together decorated golf carts, local groups and community members for a celebration of the desert.

This year’s parade featured actor Anthony Anderson as grand marshal, who holds a charity golf tournament at BigHorn .

Festivities began in the morning, with the parade officially getting underway at noon.

NBC Palm Springs' own Kai Beech and Nour Milla served as emcees for this year's parade.