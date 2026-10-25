Local & Community
Abraham Feinbloom Expected in Court for Sentencing in T'Neya Tovar Case
Abraham Feinbloom is expected back in court tomorrow for sentencing in the case involving the death of 17-year-old Hemet teen T'neya Tovar.
Feinbloom, a Salton City resident accused of killing Tovar, reached a plea agreement with prosecutors, avoiding a murder trial in exchange for pleading guilty to other felony charges and assisting investigators in the search for Tovar’s remains.
Feinbloom is expected to be sentenced in Imperial County Superior Court on charges of torture and voluntary manslaughter.
Under the agreement, Feinbloom faces a prison sentence of 13 years to life. The deal also allows the murder charge to be dismissed at sentencing if its conditions are met. The upcoming hearing marks the next step in the case, which has centered on the disappearance and death of the Hemet teenager.
Feinbloom’s sentencing is scheduled to take place tomorrow in Imperial County Superior Court. We will be inside the courtroom and provide the latest details as they become available.
By: Alondra Campos
October 25, 2026
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