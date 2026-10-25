McDonald’s McRib Returns to Menus October 27 in Select Cities

A longtime McDonald’s fan favorite is making a comeback. The McRib sandwich will return to menus starting October 27, giving customers another chance to enjoy the classic menu item.

The limited return will be available in select cities, including Los Angeles, Chicago and Miami.

First introduced in 1981, the McRib has developed a loyal following over the past 45 years.

The sandwich has become a recognizable part of McDonald’s menu history, with its return drawing attention from fans eager to get their hands on it ag