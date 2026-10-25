Ninth Circuit Court Hears Trump Administration’s Challenge Over California Voter Ballots

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit held an emergency hearing online today over the Trump administration’s effort to challenge ballots cast by voters suspected of not being U.S. citizens.

During the hearing, one judge questioned a Justice Department lawyer about the federal government’s authority to regulate elections in California, suggesting the state may have the legal authority to manage its own elections.

The judge also raised questions about whether a federal law prohibiting noncitizens from voting gives the Justice Department the authority to regulate voting within the state. The hearing centers on the limits of federal authority over elections and California’s ability to administer its own voting process.

The appeals court said it is taking the issue under consideration and will try to issue a ruling by Tuesday.

The court’s upcoming decision could clarify the scope of federal authority in the dispute over California ballots.