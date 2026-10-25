One dead, another critically injured in Highway 74 motorcycle crash

A motorcycle collision left one person dead and another seriously injured Sunday morning along Highway 74.

The collision happened around 9:15 near Devil Ladder's Trail. When deputies arrived, they pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene,, while the second victim was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Both sides of the highway were temporarily closed while authorities conducted their investigation, but have since reopened.

Initial reports suggest one of the victims may have hit an animal, but that information is not yet verified.