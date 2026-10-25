Riverside County Supervisor Weighs In on Dispute Over Sheriff’s Election Investigation Costs

A dispute is growing over who should pay the legal costs associated with Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco’s investigation into alleged election fraud, with County Supervisor Jose Medina publicly weighing in on the issue.

Medina shared his views on social media as Bianco seeks to have Riverside County cover expenses connected to his investigation into California’s 2025 special election. The investigation was ultimately halted by the California Supreme Court, which rejected the sheriff’s office’s effort to retain custody of election ballots and required the ballots to be returned to election officials.

In his public response, Medina focused on accountability, arguing that public officials entrusted with enforcing the law should be held to the same legal standards as others.

“Accountability begins with those entrusted to enforce our laws. And taxpayers should not be left paying the price when that authority is exceeded,” Medina stated on social media.

His comments come as questions remain over whether county taxpayers should cover the legal expenses associated with the sheriff’s investigation.

The request for county coverage of the expenses follows a legal setback for Bianco and his office. The California Supreme Court rejected the effort to retain custody of the election ballots and required them to be returned to election officials. The court also required Bianco to comply with directions from the state attorney general regarding the investigation.