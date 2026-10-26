Anthony Anderson Brings Humor to Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade

Actor and comedian Anthony Anderson brought plenty of laughs to the Palm Desert Golf Cart Parade Sunday, serving as this year’s grand marshal.

In a conversation with NBC Palm Springs’ Nour Milla, the Emmy- and Golden Globe-nominated star joked about his award nominations, his golf game and what it would take to build the ultimate golf cart.

Anderson, who has received seven consecutive Emmy nominations, said winning an award would be nice, but he appreciates the recognition. When asked whether he would rather win once or continue earning nominations, he joked that winning was the goal.

So what keeps bringing him back to the Coachella Valley? Anderson says it’s the people, the community and the golf. He describes Palm Springs as a place where he can unplug, recharge and return to his busy life feeling refreshed.

Anderson also hosts an annual celebrity golf tournament at BIGHORN Golf Club. He puts his handicap at 12.5, though he joked that his golf game could use some improvement.

The conversation turned to his dream golf cart, complete with a refrigerator, music, neon lights, television and phones. Anderson joked that with all those amenities, he might not even need to leave the cart to play golf.

The annual parade has been running for 62 years, and Anderson said serving as grand marshal was a highlight. He also recognized the event’s history, including the appearance of a golf cart associated with the late Bob Hope.

For Anderson, the day was a chance to celebrate the community, enjoy the festivities and share a few laughs with the Coachella Valley.