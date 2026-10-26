Cathedral City Spooktacular Celebrates 10 Years of Halloween Fun

Families gathered in Cathedral City on Sunday, October 25, for the 10th annual Spooktacular.

The Halloween celebration featured costume contests, music, games and activities for children. More than 20 vendor booths also offered trick-or-treating for families attending the event.

Organizers gave away bicycles each hour, while the Desert Recreation District hosted interactive activities for children.

Attendees said events like Spooktacular provide an opportunity for families to spend time together and strengthen community connections.

One attendee praised the event for bringing families together, pointing to the costume contest and bicycle giveaways as examples of how the celebration supports the community.

Now in its 10th year, Cathedral City’s Spooktacular has grown from a small local gathering into a community-wide Halloween tradition.