COD Opens Contemporary Art Exhibit Exploring Diverse Perspectives

A new contemporary art exhibition is opening to the public this week at College of the Desert in Palm Desert.

“Diverse Dimensions: A Plurality of Perspectives” runs October 27 through November 25 at the Walter N. Marks Center for the Arts. Curated by Andi Campognone, the exhibition features artists working in painting, photography and sculpture.

The exhibit explores how two-dimensional and three-dimensional art forms interact and complement one another, encouraging visitors to look beyond the medium and consider the ideas and experiences behind each piece.

Campognone says she hopes the exhibition inspires students to think more conceptually about their own work, rather than focusing only on creating a photograph, painting or sculpture.

She also says art is about more than the object itself. The emotional experience and the artist’s ability to tell a story can help viewers better understand and connect with the work.

The exhibition is free and open to the public. A reception is scheduled for November 18 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Walter N. Marks Center for the Arts.