Local & Community
Early Voting Opens Across Riverside County Ahead of November Election
Early voting is underway across Riverside County ahead of the November election.
Twenty-one vote centers are now open, with another 131 locations scheduled to open next Saturday. Most locations are open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
More than 100 secure ballot drop boxes are also available throughout the county. Ballots must be received or postmarked by November 3 to be counted, according to the information provided.
Voters have several options for casting their ballots, including voting in person, mailing ballots or dropping them off at designated locations. Some vote centers also offer curbside voting for people who need assistance voting from their vehicles.
Election officials say mail-in ballots are handled using strict chain-of-custody and access controls. Each signature on a returned mail ballot envelope is verified, and staff can check whether a voter’s ballot has already been received when they arrive at a vote center.
Officials also say members of the public can visit county election headquarters to observe the ballot-processing procedures.
As more voting centers prepare to open next weekend, some locations are also finding creative ways to make voting more welcoming. In San Diego County, guide-dog puppies are being brought to a vote center to help calm voters and encourage them to exercise their right to vote.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 25, 2026
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