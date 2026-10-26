El Niño Preparation: Palm Springs Firefighters Warn of Flood Risks

As Southern California enters the El Niño season, first responders are urging Coachella Valley residents to prepare for the possibility of heavier rainfall and dangerous flooding this winter.

Although desert roads may look dry, one storm can quickly change conditions. Palm Springs Fire officials say the region’s flood-control channels and roadways can become dangerous when heavy rain sends water, debris and other hazards rushing through the valley.

Deputy Chief of Operations Matthew MacLean says the department has seen an increase in swift-water rescues in recent years, often when people fail to follow storm warnings.

MacLean recalled a rescue involving a young teenager that showed just how dangerous these conditions can be. After the teen was brought to safety and placed in an ambulance, a tree firefighters had used as an anchor point failed.

He says floodwaters can carry rocks, trees, shopping carts and other debris that can trap people and become deadly.

Palm Springs has invested in its water-rescue team, particularly after past storms highlighted the extensive training, staffing and resources needed to respond to emergencies.

Fire officials are continuing to educate residents about flood risks and areas vulnerable to flooding.