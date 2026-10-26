Esperanza Fire: 20 Years Since Five Firefighters Were Killed

Monday marks 20 years since the deadly Esperanza Fire, which killed five U.S. Forest Service firefighters while burning near Banning during a powerful Santa Ana wind event.

The fire began in the pre-dawn hours of Oct. 26, 2006. Driven by strong winds, the blaze burned approximately 41,000 acres and destroyed 39 homes and other structures.

Five members of Engine 57 died while fighting the fire: Capt. Mark Lutzenheiser, Pablo Cerda, Daniel Hoover-Najera, Jason McKay and Jess McLean.

Their deaths became one of the most devastating incidents in the history of California wildland firefighting, leaving a lasting mark on the firefighting community and the region.

Prosecutors said Raymond Lee Euler started the fire. In 2009, Euler was convicted of five counts of first-degree murder and numerous arson-related crimes. He was sentenced to death.

Euler later challenged his convictions, but the California Supreme Court rejected his effort to overturn them last year.

Two decades later, the Esperanza Fire remains a solemn reminder of the risks firefighters face when responding to wildfires, particularly during Santa Ana wind conditions that can cause flames to spread rapidly and make containment efforts more dangerous.

The anniversary honors the five firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty and the enduring impact of their sacrifice on their families, fellow firefighters and the communities they served.

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