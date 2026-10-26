Idyllwild Bakery Owner Inspires Women to Pursue Small Business Dreams

More women are becoming entrepreneurs, and one small business owner in Idyllwild is inspiring others to follow their dreams.

Every morning, Amelia’s Donuts Bakery and Cafe becomes a gathering spot in the mountain community, welcoming customers for coffee, donuts and conversation.

“When you walk in the door, you're home,” said owner Amelia McMahon. “You're able to come in and say, ‘I'll need a cup of coffee,’ and there's a cup of coffee.”

McMahon previously worked as a school nurse, but her passion for baking eventually led her to pursue a new career.

“I used to bring donuts to the kids, and before I knew it, the kids and the staff kept asking for the donut,” she said. A few months later, she rented the space and opened Amelia’s Donuts Bakery and Cafe.

McMahon says running her own business requires hard work, but the ability to shape her own future makes it worthwhile.

“The best part about working for yourself is you control your own destiny,” she said. “You decide how much you want to put into it.”

October is National Women’s Small Business Month, recognizing the contributions of female entrepreneurs and their impact on the economy. According to the U.S. Small Business Administration, women own more than 40% of businesses nationwide.

In Idyllwild, McMahon’s dedication is also encouraging other women to consider entrepreneurship.

“She’s a hard worker, she’s dedicated, she’s a ton of fun to be around, and I think it inspires other women to go out and get after it,” one supporter said.

This December, McMahon will celebrate seven years in business. As she looks ahead, she hopes her experience encourages other women to take a chance on themselves.

“Just go for it. Make sure you have a plan, make sure you have people supporting you, and just follow your dream,” she said. “It’s scary, but if you believe in yourself, you can do whatever you want.”