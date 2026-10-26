Local & Community
Know Before You Go: Bob Hope Drive Paving and a New Gas Line Project on Highway 111 in Indio
Traffic shouldn’t be too scary this Halloween week, but there’s still plenty to plan around. It’s time for Know Before You Go, where we break down the major construction projects across the Coachella Valley so you can avoid the backups. CV Sync Traffic Program Manager Kris Gunterson joined us in studio with this week’s update, and he says drivers stuck in last week’s Monterey Avenue traffic can finally relax.
Rancho Mirage: Bob Hope Drive Pavement Rehabilitation
Crews are back at work on the Bob Hope Drive pavement rehabilitation project in Rancho Mirage. This week, they’re paving the No. 1 and No. 2 lanes of southbound Bob Hope Drive between Dinah Shore Drive and Ginger Rogers Road, dropping that stretch down to one lane.
Expect delays through the work zone. Gunterson says drivers can use Monterey Avenue, Da Vall Drive or Date Palm Drive to get around it. And yes, Monterey is back on the list, since the paving there is wrapping up and traffic should clear up nicely.
Indio: Highway 111 Gas Line Replacement
A new project starts today in Indio. Southern California Gas is replacing a gas line along Highway 111 between Madison Street and Shields Road, and crews will close a lane of westbound traffic. If you’re heading from Indio toward La Quinta, expect one lane and slower traffic.
The good news is that crews won’t set up the lane closure until after 9 a.m. each day, so morning rush hour commuters should get through before work begins. The project is expected to wrap up on or before Dec. 4.
Gunterson says to use Fred Waring Drive to the north or Avenue 48 to the south. He adds that work like this usually backs up the intersection right before the work zone, Madison Street in this case, so CV Sync will keep a close eye on signal timing there to keep traffic moving.
Valleywide: Projects Wrapping Up
Several projects are finishing up. The Monterey Avenue paving and the Rancho Mirage slurry seal projects wrap up this week, Racquet Club Road paving is done, and the new traffic signal at Indian Canyon Drive and Via Escuela is complete.
That means new striping and new lane assignments in several spots. Gunterson says people are creatures of habit, so slow down, pay attention and watch for driving patterns that have changed.
Safety Tip of the Week
With Halloween this weekend, it’ll be dark out there with lots of kids running around. Gunterson says some parents put strobe lights on their kids, which helps, but drivers should be extra attentive in neighborhoods this weekend.
For the latest traffic updates, visit https://www.cv-sync.com/.
By: NBC Palm Springs
October 26, 2026
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