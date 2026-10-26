Motorcycle Crash Near Devil’s Ladder Trail Leaves One Dead, Another Seriously Injured

One person is dead and another seriously injured after a motorcycle crash near Devil’s Ladder Trail along Highway 74.

The California Highway Patrol says the crash happened around 9 a.m. Monday. Two people were riding on the motorcycle when it crashed.

Authorities believe the motorcycle may have collided with an animal, though the circumstances remain under investigation.

When first responders arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The second victim suffered major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

Highway 74 was closed while authorities investigated the collision. The roadway has since reopened.

The CHP continues to investigate the cause of the crash.